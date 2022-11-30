Rumor killer on recent Sasha Banks WWE return update

What's really going on with Sasha Banks and WWE right now?

The WWE Universe has anticipated the return of The Boss multiple times over the past few months but have been left disappointed at every turn.

A recent post from Dirt Sheet Radio stated that Fightful had reported that negotiations between Sasha Banks and WWE recently hit a snag due to money.

But Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select) has killed the rumor by confirming that the post is completely false and that he has no additional information on Sasha Banks' status with WWE at this time.

Mercedes Varnado @MercedesVarnado 🦋 I love my life I love my life 💙🦋💐

Where will Sasha Banks turn up next in professional wrestling?

The next step for Mercedes Varnado is one of the most speculated things right now in the world of professional wrestling.

Several weeks ago, the former SmackDown Superstar sent out a message to her fans to warn them that something crazy was coming sooner rather than later.

"As time passes, there has been so much growth. And there’s been so much beautiful opportunity, and a journey that I've been loving," Sasha Banks said. "But as the time also goes on, the day is coming that I have been waiting for the past six months, and I can't wait. But I am really gonna make the most of this November to make all my dreams happen in preparation for this date that I've been waiting for. I'm very excited, and I hope you guys come along for this journey. Which I know a lot of you have been with me for so long, so thank you. But I just want to let you know there's going to be something so f***ing crazy coming."

Earlier this month, Varnado filed for multiple trademarks that could be used in professional wrestling, including the name Mercedes Mone'. Where might she end up using this new name? We'll find out soon enough.

