Erick Rowan was released from WWE back in April which means that his 90-day non-compete clause has now ended and he is free to work for any promotion outside of WWE.

Given the fact that his former Bludgeon Brothers partner Luke Harper has moved over to AEW and is now known as The Exalted One, Mr. Brodie Lee, many believed that Rowan would be heading in the same direction.

Rowan, now known as Erick Redbeard, was recently the subject of an online rumor that stated that he would make his debut next week as part of AEW Dynamite. The news originated from Reddit user 'WeirdWarthog', who was present at the latest AEW taping.

The rumor stated that Rowan was known under the name Joseph Rudd and appeared in a mask to help his former tag team partner to defeat Cody Rhodes in the TNT Championship match.

This rumor has since spread around online but has been declared false by The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer. The user has also deleted the post since the rumor has continued to be called out as fake by several other online sources.

Redbeard took part in an Instagram live session with Sportskeeda's Stephanie Chase this week and he didn't make any hint about his future in the wrestling business. There was also the claim that the former WWE star had grown out his hair when in fact he appeared in the interview with the same hairstyle as he has throughout his WWE career.

Erick Rowan in WWE

Rowan was a shock release from WWE back in April since he had recently been part of a lengthy storyline regarding the contents of his cage. The cage was later destroyed after it was revealed that Rowan was harboring a pet spider. Rowan himself said that this wasn't the original idea and he actually had a fantastic pitch that was declined by Vince McMahon. You can listen to the full interview below: