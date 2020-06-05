Kurt Angle reportedly turns down WWE's offer to re-sign with the company

Kurt Angle was amongst the many WWE personnel who lost their jobs during the recent spree of releases. Popular Superstars like Rusev and Zack Ryder were released from the company, as were members of the Revival and OC.

However, it seems that WWE may still be interested in re-signing Kurt Angle. According to Bryan Alvarez on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Live, the company offered Kurt Angle a deal; however, the former WWE Champion reportedly turned it down. Alvarez's report soothes questions on whether WWE has rehired the Olympic Gold Medalist. Angle played the role of a referee in the Pit Fight match between NXT Superstars Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher and there was speculation about his full-time return to the company,

Alvarez noted the following:

"Kurt Angle, who by the way as of right now, I do not believe Kurt Angle has been rehired. I don't know for sure, but I do know he was made an offer and turned it down, and more may have happened since the report that I got, but as far as I know right now, Kurt Angle has not been rehired."

WWE is still interested in rehiring Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle is now 51 years old, and he cannot wrestle like he used to at the prime of his career. But WWE is interested in the man, and rightly so. After his retirement at Wrestlemania 35, Angle had been working as a producer.

WWE probably considers Angle to be a valuable asset for his ability to play the audience to his tune during his sporadic on-screen appearances, like he did multiple times after his retirement. Apart from being a valuable on-screen performer, Angle can play various roles backstage: as a producer, as a trainer at the Performance Center, where rookies will surely learn from his experience. WWE could even try him out as a manager for an and up-and-coming Superstar.

The mass release was not received positively by the WWE Universe. Especially at a time of international emergency, stripping dozens of people off their jobs was a decision that was panned by the fans. Drake Maverick is the only individual to have returned under the WWE umbrella with an official contact during the ongoing global crisis.

Will Kurt Angle follow suit?