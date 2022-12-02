Last match of wrestling legend Ricky Steamboat to potentially feature on the same network that airs WWE documentaries

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat wrestled for the first time in 12 years and emerged victorious. According to the latest report, A&E Network cameras were present at Ricky Steamboat's return match.

In 2021, A&E partnered with WWE to produce a documentary series under the award-winning "Biography" banner. Each episode in the series tells the intimate, personal stories behind the success of some of WWE's most memorable legends and events.

The latest reports by Fightful Select suggest that A&E's camera crew was on hand to capture Steamboat's last match at the Big Time Wrestling event in Raleigh, North Carolina. This is likely to be used in a future network documentary.

As mentioned, A&E collaborated with Stamford-based promotion for the Biography: WWE Legends documentary show last year. However, unlike WWE, only A&E crew members were present during Steamboat's last match.

Hence, the network is looking to potentially feature Ricky Steamboat for a solo documentary apart from the WWE show.

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat's impressive victory in his last match

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is regarded as a wrestling legend. His in-ring abilities were unrivaled, having drilled their way into fans' minds over the years. Indeed, he is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and a great role model for anyone aspiring to be one.

Throughout his career, Steamboat wrestled for a variety of wrestling promotions. He developed his skills in AWA, JCP, WCW, and WWE. He also holds multiple championships and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, solidifying his status as an all-time great.

The Dragon returned to the ring after a twelve-year absence. He wrestled in a Big Time Wrestling event in Raleigh, North Carolina, on November 27, 2022.

Steamboat teamed with veteran tag team FTR in a six-man tag team match. They faced the team of Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal (who seems to be on every legend's comeback tour), and Brock Anderson (accompanied by Arn Anderson). The Dragon and his partners won when they trapped their opponents in Figure Four Leglocks, forcing all three of them to tap out.

