Last-minute changes made to Randy Orton and Ric Flair segment reportedly revealed

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, in the build to WWE SummerSlam, fans saw Randy Orton go one on one with Kevin Owens. After Orton's hellacious match against The Prizefighter, The Viper took a mic and blamed Ric Flair for his carelessness that led to the match.

Ric Flair and Randy Orton share a special bond, and that bond was revisited when The Nature Boy exclaimed how lucky he was to be on WWE RAW on Randy Orton's side. Orton was moved to tears when Ric Flair said that he wanted The Viper to beat his 16 World Title reigns.

It looked like Randy Orton had forgiven Ric Flair and was ready to make up. But The Viper caught The Nature Boy with a low blow. Randy Orton went on to Punt Kick Ric Flair before Drew McIntyre ran in to drive Orton away from his mentor.

Last-minute changes to the Randy Orton and Ric Flair segment

Fightful Select has reported that the segment between Randy Orton and Ric Flair that aired last week was edited. A few moments from the segment were shot but didn't make it broadcast television.

The report states that Randy Orton's segment was longer than what was televised. Many people who were in attendance have told the site that "minutes" of material ended up not getting used in the final cut that was shown last week.

The reason for the edit reported wasn't the quality of the promo but was the fact that the show was running out of time.

Randy Orton is set to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WWE SummerSlam. The two WWE Superstars' rivalry has become very personal after McIntyre recalled a time when he needed help, but The Viper didn't step up to aid him.

Drew McIntyre accused Randy Orton of not giving back to the business. The Scottish Psychopath further stated that The Viper isn't the locker room leader that he is supposed to be.

In a few hours, we will see Shawn Michaels confront Randy Orton after he attacked Ric Flair.