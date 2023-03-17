Latest on Bray Wyatt's SmackDown status amid WWE absence - Reports

Bray Wyatt's status for WrestleMania 39 is up in the air after the former WWE Champion's recent absence from TV programming. A new report has shed light on Wyatt's SmackDown status, two weeks before the biggest wrestling event of the year.

The Eater of the Worlds looked all set to face Bobby Lashley at the Grandest Stage of Them All after an interaction between them on RAW. However, things have changed in the last few weeks, with multiple reports stating that Wyatt could end up missing the Showcase of the Immortals.

While it's still not clear if the scheduled match between Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley will take place at WrestleMania 39, a new report from Xero News has provided an update on the former Universal Champion's SmackDown status. According to the news source, the recently rehired star won't be present on the blue brand this week either, putting the WrestleMania match in jeopardy as we are only two weeks away from the event.

Xero News @NewsXero No Bray on Smackdown No Bray on Smackdown

Bobby Lashley commented on Bray Wyatt potentially missing WWE WrestleMania 39

Bray Wyatt's absence from WWE programming has also been a cause of worry for Bobby Lashley's fans, as the All Mighty is seemingly left without an opponent two weeks before the event.

However, the former Hurt Business member assured fans in a recent interview that he will be there at WrestleMania 39 regardless of what goes down with Wyatt:

"Man, I tell you what, you can't have WrestleMania without Lashley. You can't have a WrestleMania without me. I don't know what the situation is there, but there's a lot of guys that (…) I might just wreck the whole damn thing. I'm not gonna put all the time and effort [to miss WrestleMania]." [11:13 – 11:29]

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all,



I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied.I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. https://t.co/os5kWLcatO

Bray Wyatt has competed in just one televised match since his return to WWE last year. While the reason for his absence is still unclear, fans will be hoping to see the Eater of the Worlds compete at the grandest stage once again after a disappointing match against Randy Orton two years back.

