Bobby Lashley addresses Bray Wyatt rumors amid WWE WrestleMania 39 uncertainty

Bobby Lashley has commented on what might happen at WWE WrestleMania 39 if he does not face Bray Wyatt.

The two superstars looked set to go one-on-one at the upcoming event after Wyatt mocked Lashley on RAW. Since then, reports have emerged claiming that the former Wyatt Family leader could miss WrestleMania.

In an interview with Milwaukee radio station Jammin' 98.3, Lashley said he plans to be involved at WrestleMania regardless of whether he faces Wyatt:

"Man, I tell you what, you can't have WrestleMania without Lashley. You can't have a WrestleMania without me. I don't know what the situation is there, but there's a lot of guys that (…) I might just wreck the whole damn thing. I'm not gonna put all the time and effort [to miss WrestleMania]." [11:13 – 11:29]

WWE has not yet addressed Wyatt's potential WrestleMania absence. Earlier this week, the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported that Lashley vs. Wyatt is "still on" as things stand.

What if Bray Wyatt misses WrestleMania 39?

Bobby Lashley held the United States Championship as recently as October 2022. He also captured the WWE Championship in March 2021 and January 2022.

As one of WWE's top full-time performers, The All Mighty thinks he deserves a WrestleMania spot even if Bray Wyatt cannot appear:

"I'm that guy," Lashley continued. "Live events, I'm there, going throughout the country, so we're not gonna go all the way around and then come to WrestleMania and then put some people that were not at any of those live events. Showcase those guys and not showcase me? The person that held the titles, held the United States title, held the WWE title." [11:30 – 11:49]

Lashley reiterated that he genuinely does not know if Wyatt is going to make it to WrestleMania:

"I will be there, whether it's Bray Wyatt, whether it's crashing the whole damn thing, whether it's just yanking somebody out there and beat them up in front of the crowd. It's gonna happen, I just don't know who that is right now." [11:55 – 12:09]

WrestleMania 39, also marketed as WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on April 1-2. Several matches have been announced for the two-night event, including Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley.

