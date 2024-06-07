Latest on Cody Rhodes vs AJ Styles for WWE Championship rematch - Reports

A new report has shed light on potential plans for Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Championship rematch. This development came after what went down at last week's Friday Night SmackDown.

The American Nightmare and The Phenomenal One put on an incredible show at Backlash France for the world title. However, the leader of The O.C. faction failed to pin Rhodes, as the latter retained his championship.

On the May 31 edition of the blue brand show, Styles addressed his retirement to fans. He also had a "Too Sweet" moment with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows of The Good Brothers. The former United States Champion said his title match against Rhodes was one of the best performances of his life.

However, The American Nightmare was a victim of The Phenomenal One's false retirement as the latter viciously attacked the 38-year-old star. Fans believe that the two men will face in a rematch at the Clash at the Castle on June 15.

The latest reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggest that even though Styles vs. Rhodes will likely be announced on the June 7 episode of SmackDown, WWE could save the title match for Money in the Bank in July 2024 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Bully Ray is against the idea of Cody Rhodes reuniting with WWE legend

The Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently opened up about the idea of The American Nightmare's alliance with Arn Anderson. The veteran's contract with AEW expired on May 31, 2024, which has got the wrestling world buzzing about a potential reunion.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray mentioned that the 38-year-old star does not need a manager in the form of Arn Anderson. The 52-year-old legend said:

"I do not believe that Cody Rhodes needs anybody as his manager. If Cody was to take on a manager, a la an Arn Anderson, I would really need to know why. The one name that popped into my head that Arn Anderson reminded me of, would remind me of, if he were to manage Cody. Who would Arn remind you of, if he were to manage Cody? Arnold Skaaland."

The WWE Universe has to wait and see whether the company announces Rhodes vs. Styles tonight on SmackDown or if they will hold it off till Money in the Bank PLE.

