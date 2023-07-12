Latest on Former WWE Champion's expected absence from the ring - Reports  

Despite having recently made his return to WWE, Drew McIntyre is reportedly set to miss some more time away from the ring.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the RAW Superstar would feature in the upcoming Hollywood film The Killer's Game, starring Ice Cube and the former World Heavyweight Champion, Batista. McIntyre will therefore miss RAW next Monday as he will be on set filming.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, while The Scotsmen is set to miss the show next Monday, there is seemingly no indication that he will be absent from any more episodes of RAW apart from next week as the build to SummerSlam starts to hot up.

"McIntyre was approached by the film for the role and took the project to WWE, which then approved his time off to take part. He will be filming next week. While he will miss next week's Raw, there is no word whether he will miss any additional events at this time." [H/T PWInsider]

On Saturday, July 1, Drew McIntyre made his full-time return to the company as he confronted the reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther at Money In The Bank in London.

Drew McIntyre on his WWE future

Despite making his return to the ring earlier this month, McIntyre apparently has yet to put pencil to paper and sign a new contract. His current deal is reportedly set to expire at the start of 2024.

While speaking on WWE's The Bump, Drew commented on his recent time away from the ring as well as what the future may hold for him now that he is back.

"I just want to apologize for [sic] everybody, that I missed my dates, I missed the towns. It’s not like me unless there’s a reason. Obviously, the rumor and innuendo is [sic] out there. What’s going on with Drew McIntyre? What’s going on with the future? The future doesn’t matter. What matters is the present," said McIntyre. [H/T Fightful]

Although his time in the company is unclear, Drew McIntyre has undoubtedly had a Hall of Fame worthy career, from capturing multiple world titles, to winning the Royal Rumble match as well as having the main event WrestleMania.

