Latest on Kofi Kingston after serious injury scare at WWE RAW (Reports)

There is an update on Kofi Kingston after a serious injury scare on RAW. The New Day member took on LA Knight on this week's episode of RAW. Despite Xavier Woods being at ringside, Knight was able to pick up the win after a BFT.

However, during the match there was a scary moment after Knight’s knee appeared to connect with Kingston’s head, leaving the former WWE Champion visibly jaded. There were concerns over Kingston's well-being following the incident.

Now, Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez has noted that Kingston was listed by WWE on its internal injury report, which means he is alright.

“Kofi got rocked with a knee on RAW, but wasn’t listed on the internal injury report after the show, so apparently he’s OK,” Alvarez mentioned. [H/T: Wrestling Observer]

The match between Kingston and Knight was set up after a backstage confrontation on RAW. The Megastar was demanding a World Title match from GM Adam Pearce, noting that he was the last person to pin Seth Rollins.

The New Day then walked in to ask Pearce for a shot at the World Tag Team Championship. A brief exchange between them and LA Knight followed, leading to Adam Pearce making the match between Knight and Kofi Kingston official for the show.

Kofi Kingston made a huge accusation on WWE star

The New Day has been feuding with Penta on RAW in recent weeks. They have repeatedly called for a ban on Penta's Mexican Destroyer finisher to no avail.

Two weeks ago on RAW, Kofi Kingston faced Penta in a one-on-one match. The contest ended with another win for the luchador after he hit a springboard Mexican Destroyer.

After the show, Kingston made an Instagram post, capturing what happened on RAW, and accused Penta of "trying to publicly end" his life.

This has kept the ongoing feud between the Mexican star and The New Day going, with Grayson Waller missing the show after he was hit with the Destroyer last week on RAW.

