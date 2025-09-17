Kofi Kingston accuses WWE star of trying to end his life

Kofi Kingston has accused a WWE star of trying to end his life in the ring. The New Day have been in mourning since losing the Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day. The faction has also faced problems with one particular star on RAW.The star in question is none other than Penta. The luchador has proved himself to be a thorn in New Day's side. Xavier Woods has repeatedly called on GM Adam Pearce to ban Penta's Mexican Destroyer finisher, and now his teammate Kofi Kingston has shared how dangerous the move is.Taking to his Instagram, Kingston posted a video clip from his match against the former AEW star on RAW. The clip features Penta hitting a springboard Mexican Destroyer on the former WWE Champion. In the caption, Kingston called out the move.&quot;The first slide serves as undeniable video evidence of the cacodemon @penta_zero_miedo trying to publicly end my life in front of an audience of bloodthirsty gremlins. I wanted to personally document this in@the event that if I go missing, you know with whom to start the search,&quot; he wrote.You can check the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe match on RAW ended with Penta securing a win and continuing his recent success against The New Day. Kofi's message seems to be a part of the ongoing storyline where New Day has repeatedly called for the banning of Penta's Mexican Destroyer, deeming it as dangerous.Kofi Kingston believes Xavier Woods should win a singles Championship in WWEIn a recent interview on the Battleground Podcast, Kofi Kingston pointed out that Xavier Woods was overdue a singles Championship.He said that Woods is amazing on the mic and in the ring and deserves to have singles gold. He also talked about putting pressure on Adam Pearce in order to make that happen.While Kingston and former New Day member Big E have enjoyed success as singles stars, including winning the WWE Championship, Woods hasn't been given a lengthy singles run yet by WWE.