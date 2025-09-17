  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Kofi Kingston accuses WWE star of trying to end his life

Kofi Kingston accuses WWE star of trying to end his life

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Sep 17, 2025 13:46 GMT
Kofi Kingston. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Kofi Kingston. [Image credits: wwe.com]

Kofi Kingston has accused a WWE star of trying to end his life in the ring. The New Day have been in mourning since losing the Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day. The faction has also faced problems with one particular star on RAW.

Ad

The star in question is none other than Penta. The luchador has proved himself to be a thorn in New Day's side. Xavier Woods has repeatedly called on GM Adam Pearce to ban Penta's Mexican Destroyer finisher, and now his teammate Kofi Kingston has shared how dangerous the move is.

Taking to his Instagram, Kingston posted a video clip from his match against the former AEW star on RAW. The clip features Penta hitting a springboard Mexican Destroyer on the former WWE Champion. In the caption, Kingston called out the move.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The first slide serves as undeniable video evidence of the cacodemon @penta_zero_miedo trying to publicly end my life in front of an audience of bloodthirsty gremlins. I wanted to personally document this in@the event that if I go missing, you know with whom to start the search," he wrote.

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

You can check the post below:

Ad
Ad

The match on RAW ended with Penta securing a win and continuing his recent success against The New Day. Kofi's message seems to be a part of the ongoing storyline where New Day has repeatedly called for the banning of Penta's Mexican Destroyer, deeming it as dangerous.

Kofi Kingston believes Xavier Woods should win a singles Championship in WWE

In a recent interview on the Battleground Podcast, Kofi Kingston pointed out that Xavier Woods was overdue a singles Championship.

Ad

He said that Woods is amazing on the mic and in the ring and deserves to have singles gold. He also talked about putting pressure on Adam Pearce in order to make that happen.

While Kingston and former New Day member Big E have enjoyed success as singles stars, including winning the WWE Championship, Woods hasn't been given a lengthy singles run yet by WWE.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications