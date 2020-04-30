Latest on rumors of WWE possibly being up for sale

Will the WWE flag soon fly under another company's umbrella?

Is Vince McMahon considering selling the WWE? The short answer is no. The rumor surfaced online this week, and Sportskeeda's Senior Journalist Tom Colohue was quick to shoot down that rumor on Twitter.

#WWE have been in negotiations to sell PPV rights to outside broadcasters for months. They announced that in January.



That's all. They're not selling the network or the company. https://t.co/M0XPy0lhs2 — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) April 28, 2020

Is WWE really up for sale?

Tom took time out of our weekly Dropkick Discussions Podcast to discussion the situation in further detail:

"The intention for about a year now from Vince McMahon has been to essentially leave RAW and SmackDown in the charge of the Executive Producers (originally Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff) and then NXT of course is Triple H's baby... and then step back. But when it comes to actually relinquishing control, I have always suspected the same thing. I suspect Vince McMahon will probably die in that chair before he lets it go. This is a man who loves his job that much."

Tom does not believe companies like FOX Sports or ESPN (owned by Disney) are in the market to buy WWE, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. With pretty much all collegiate and professional sports leagues on hiatus, those networks are in the process of buying WWE content to fill their open time slots.

"The WWE is making non-stop money. It is not for sale. I have checked with everyone I possibly could. There is no talk of a sale. What I think this is, is just confusion because there has been talk for a long time now... that the WWE Network content is for sale, more specifically the PPV rights. That's not the whole of the WWE. Vince doesn't want to sell unless he gets an offer so big, he simply can't ignore it."

Tom notes that Vince's plan right now is to leave the company in the hands of Shane and Stephanie McMahon, and thus by extension, Triple H.