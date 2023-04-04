Latest post-RAW report on Vince McMahon's new role confirms fans' worst fears, Update on Triple H's WWE future

Since returning to WWE's Board of Directors in January 2022, Vince McMahon has seemingly re-assumed his previous position within a matter of months. Dave Meltzer now reports that Vince McMahon was firmly the man in charge on RAW this week while revealing more potential details of his responsibilities moving forward.

The biggest news story in pro wrestling following WrestleMania 39 was Endeavor officially buying WWE and merging it with UFC, with McMahon being retained for a top position in the newly-formed company.

During the CNBC exclusive interview, it was noted that McMahon could be involved in creative if he wanted to, and that's exactly what seems to have happened in the aftermath of the WWE takeover.

PWInsider was the first to report on Vince McMahon being heavily involved in booking RAW after WrestleMania. Dave Meltzer seemingly confirmed those rumors on the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Several fans have feared seeing McMahon back in control of the writing team, and sadly enough, the WWE landscape could potentially go back to the way it was before Triple H's rise to power.

"He was running TV tonight," Meltzer noted. "He's back. It's what it was. It will be what it was before. And if people think that was bad, it will be bad. And that's just the way it is." (H/T Wrestling Observer)

For those wondering what will happen to Triple H, The Game will continue to be the chief content officer on paper. However, while he does all "the busy work," Vince McMahon will have the final word on creative decision-making, similar to how it was before his retirement in July 2022.

"Levesque [Triple H] will be head of creative and will be doing the busywork and all that stuff. Vince is going to have the final say in everything," added Meltzer.

A big name prevented Vince McMahon from walking away from WWE

The sexual misconduct allegations against Vince McMahon initially seemed like they would end a career that spanned more than 50 years. McMahon, though, is seemingly inevitable at this point and made his way back into WWE earlier this year as the executive chairman.

While Triple H was handed the keys to the creative team, McMahon allegedly focused on getting WWE a suitable buyer, and he finally succeeded this week. Endeavor's merger of WWE and UFC into a massive sports entertainment powerhouse has shaken up the combat sports world, which means the 77-year-old will not have to retire again.

The boss, however, noted during an interview with CNBC that he was ready to completely step away from wrestling before Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel stopped him.

McMahon also confirmed that he would be involved in the booking process at a "higher level." Going by all that has happened since Night Two of WrestleMania 39, he might well and truly be back.

