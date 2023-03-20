Latest report on Davey Richards after wrestler retires following domestic violence allegations

Davey Richards found himself in the middle of a controversy over the weekend as he was accused of domestic violence. While the star retired from wrestling and denied the accusations, further reports about his status with other promotions have now emerged.

The former Ring of Honor World Champion announced his retirement from professional wrestling after several wrestling promotions cut ties with him following domestic violence allegations.

Wrestling Inc reported that a screenshot was seemingly circulating around the St. Louis wrestling scene and was "an accurate representation" of a court document where a former partner alleged that Richards engaged in "use of cocaine and other substances and domestic violence [towards a different partner]."

Now, Fightful Select has reported on the status of Davey Richards. The outlet stated that Richards was set to work with MLW longer, but they cut ties with him in February after a "pattern of odd behavior" unfolded. The wrestler worked as an agent and producer last year, and while things started off fine, several wrestlers complained that the recommendations Richards made for their matches were "puzzling."

Richards also claimed that he was approached to work with Bryan Danielson. However, the report stated that while Richards had been in contact with Sonjay Dutt, AEW had let MLW know that Richards was not planned to be a part of the show, and they brought in Timothy Thatcher instead.

Davey Richards also worked with NWA despite not being contractually available

The Fightful report also stated that Davey Richards sought out an NWA booking despite not being available contractually.

In the end, MLW and NWA came to an agreement that was to the benefit of both companies, and he appeared at the show. He also worked with IMPACT Wrestling, in exchange for which Sami Callihan worked a show for MLW.

At the time, Davey Richards issued a statement to Wrestling Inc, claiming that no charges were filed against him and that he had chosen to step aside, saying he would miss everyone.

"I have not been arrested and no charges have been filed and I maintain these allegations are 100% false. Maybe it's just my time to step aside. I don't want to affect anyone or any promotion. People need this sport — it gives them a place of belonging and hope, I don't want to be the one to take that away or tarnish it. I'll be okay, and boy will I miss you all."

It should be noted that there is no confirmation of the allegations at this time. It remains to be seen how the situation will unfold in the coming days.

