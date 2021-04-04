Latest reports on AEW stars possibly going to WWE

The shocking news of Chris Jericho's upcoming appearance on WWE programming has kick-started a wide range of speculation regarding AEW stars possibly jumping ship.

So far, fans have only seen former WWE stars join AEW, but we could see wrestlers go the other way round in 2022.

Dave Meltzer spoke about the contract situation and future of the AEW roster on the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer stated that we could see stars go back and forth between AEW and WWE, but it most likely won't happen this year. Meltzer noted that the contracts of several top AEW stars expire in 2022.

"Some will (go back and forth). People are going to go, so far it's been; I mean, I guess it's all been in one direction, right? No one from AEW that was any good wasn't signed for multiple years, so no one is going to be due until probably late 2022."

Will top AEW stars move to WWE?

Dave Meltzer wasn't sure whether AEW executives would consider moving to WWE, but he didn't rule out the possibility of other wrestlers entertaining offers from Vince McMahon's company.

Meltzer revealed that many AEW stars would receive major offers from WWE, and anything can happen in a year.

Advertisement

"At that point, there could be some movement. I don't know about the top executive guys, you know, I don't see them going, but you never know. You never know where people's minds are and things like that. As far as other guys they are going to get, some of those guys are going to get real big offers. But you know, Tony may keep them, and you know, I mean, it's going to be a story when the time comes, and there are going to be guys, whether Andrade is the next one, but there will be guys that WWE deals come up and they go."

As we had reported earlier via Dave Meltzer, Chris Jericho's current deal also expires in 2022, and he is expected to 'play both sides' to get the ideal offer.

However, when it comes to other talents, who do you see leaving AEW for WWE? Could the phenomenon even happen in 2022, or will the trend of ex-WWE stars going to AEW continue? Sound off in the comments section below.