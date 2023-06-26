With Vince McMahon now back to being involved in the creative decisions for WWE, many have wondered if Triple H is still the main overseer of current storylines and future angles.

Following Vince McMahon's retirement back in July 2022, The Game has been the Head of Creative, but after McMahon returned earlier this year as the board's Executive Chairman, many are questioning the narrative direction for RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

According to a recent report from Fight Fans, Hunter and Vince are now collaborating on the main roster, whilst NXT is being run by Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

"Hunter and Vince are basically collaborating on everything in today’s WWE, they make the decisions for the main roster together, but NXT is run strictly by Hunter and HBK, Vince not involved in the slightest." (H/T Fight Fans)

Recently, fans have noticed a common Vince McMahon creative trait, that being the last-minute cancellation of matches and segments that were advertised a week prior.

Former WWE manager feared for Triple H after Vince's return

After The Game took over the creative responsibilities last year, many felt that the company was ushering in a new era that had an eye toward the future.

However, after Vince's return to the company this year, many feared that WWE would lose its momentum. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell said that McMahon's return could have had a major impact on The King of Kings.

"If we look back nine months ago, they had one story. That's all they had. They had Roman and all that. They didn't have any other stories. Now, since Triple H has taken over and I did fear when Vince came back that things would change. But I think Triple H has kinda righted the ship and they're still on track. They got a lot more going on now than they did nine months ago." [From 36:37 - 37:09] [H/T Sportskeeda]

Since taking over the creative, it could be argued that the overall quality of both RAW and SmackDown has improved greatly under Hunter's leadership.

