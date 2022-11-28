Latest Triple H signing "was a surprise to most people" backstage in WWE - Reports

The most recent WWE signing made by Triple H has reportedly been met with surprise from many members of staff as Brian Kendrick has been hired as a full-time producer.

Kendrick has been in the wrestling business for more than 20 years, and in that time wrestled for various top promotions like WWE, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and IMPACT. However, in recent years, his controversial views towards certain religions have landed him in hot water, despite apologizing afterward.

With plenty of baggage over his shoulder, Dave Meltzer reported for F4WOnline.com that the former WWE Tag Team Champion's return to the company was seen as a polarizing move.

"The only thing we heard was that it was a surprise to most people, including those at NXT who know him, that he was back." (H/T NoDQ.com)

At Survivor Series WarGames this past Saturday, Brian helped produce the SmackDown Women's title match between Shotzi and his longtime friend and training partner, Ronda Rousey.

Triple H on the importance of communicating with WWE talent

As the company's Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative, The Game is extensively involved in the crafting and building of all WWE's storylines.

With such an important role, Triple H emphasized the necessity of communication while speaking this past Saturday at the Survivor Series WarGames press conference.

"You just want to make sure your talent know where you’re going. It’s like a GPS where you just put in your destination and there are several routes to get there. You have to know where you’re going, but you can’t be so married to it that you can’t be nimble and move to it at a second’s notice." (H/T Ringside News)

Since taking over from Vince McMahon as head of creative in July, it could be argued that the overall quality of RAW, SmackDown, and Premium Live Events has significantly increased.

How has WWE changed with Triple H in charge? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

