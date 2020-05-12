Latest update on Rey Mysterio's future with WWE

Rey Mysterio and Vince McMahon

Rumors have been doing the rounds that Rey Mysterio is done with WWE and the angle at Money in the Bank where he was thrown off the roof of WWE Headquarters was to write him off TV. This would buy WWE some time to negotiate a new contract with Rey Mysterio, whose current contract is set to end in October. In a worst-case scenario, the angle could work in case he is released or doesn't agree to sign a new contract.

However, in some good news for WWE Universe and fans of Rey Mysterio, Dave Meltzer took to Twitter to note that Mysterio isn't going anywhere.

Not sure if this is an issue, but Mysterio isn't going anywhere. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) May 11, 2020

Even at this age, Rey Mysterio is one of the few wrestlers who can hang in the ring with the new blood and the old. It was reported last year that his son Dominick had signed a contract and this might well have been a factor in WWE wanting to keep hold of the Master of 619.

Rey Mysterio thrown off the roof of WWE HQ

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view was overall an entertaining affair from start to finish. The main event of the night featured both the women's and men's ladder matches taking place simultaneously. It was only a matter of time before chaos ensued as 12 WWE Superstars tried to make their way to the rooftop of the Headquarters.

After multiple cameos and food fight featuring Paul Heyman, the Superstars finally reached the rooftop where the briefcases were hanging. Upon his return to RAW, AJ Styles had said that he would do whatever it takes to win the match, even if it means throwing someone off the roof to the WWE HQ. However, it was his SmackDown counterpart King Corbin who first threw Rey Mysterio off the rooftop and then tossed Aleister Black as well for good measure.