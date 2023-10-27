Latest on WWE legend's potential return at Survivor Series - Reports

The latest reports suggest that a 43-year-old WWE legend is poised to make a triumphant return very soon.

The name in question is Randy Orton, who has been out of in-ring action ever since May 2022. The former world champion underwent a successful spinal fusion surgery.

Ahead of The Viper's road to recovery, the wrestling world is going berserk over him potentially stepping back in the ring at the 2023 Survivor Series. The premium live event is slated to take place on November 25th at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, and due to tremendous demand, the venue has offered up additional seating.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer appears to have stated that Orton's return is still scheduled for a month or so. The Viper's doctor has also advised him to put up his wrestling boots owing to back problems, according to the report. However, because Randy Orton is paid well, he has voiced a desire to wrestle until he is 50, if possible:

"When asked about Orton returning at Survivor Series, we were told that is the suggested time frame, so likely about a month or so. His doctor did suggest he retire due to back issues but Orton makes a ton of money and really wants to go until he’s 50 if at all possible." [H/T - WON]

Expand Tweet

EC3 says Roman Reigns could lose his WWE title to Randy Orton

Former star EC3 wishes that the former world champion could return as a babyface and even dethrone Roman Reigns from his Undisputed Universal Championship.

While speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 noted that Randy Orton received massive positive reactions from fans as a babyface. Given that The Bloodline leader is the top heel, the 43-year-old legend is a viable contender to defeat him for his title:

"Yeah, no one's gonna boo him [Randy Orton] when he comes back. So bring him back a face. Have him in a long-term, fulfilling program with Roman Reigns. Is he the guy to beat him? I mean, he's already over. Like if somebody could, it could be him," said EC3.

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen if Randy Orton makes a return at Survivor Series following his long WWE hiatus.

Do you think Randy Orton will return to WWE at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.