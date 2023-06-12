Latest on WWE's plans for Rhea Ripley's potential new championship - Reports

It has been reported that Rhea Ripley is set to receive a new championship belt on this week's Monday Night RAW.

Last week on SmackDown, Asuka, the former RAW Women's Champion, was presented with the new WWE Women's Championship. With Ripley still holding the SmackDown Championship on the red brand, many expect her belt to undergo a significant change as well.

According to a recent report from Xero News, Ripley is expected to receive a new "World Womens Championship" on Monday's RAW.

The 26-year-old captured gold in April at WrestleMania 39 when she dethroned Charlotte Flair in a show-stealing match.

RAW Superstar wants a match with Rhea Ripley

Over the past year, the Australian has established herself as one of the biggest attractions in WWE. Ripley's association with The Judgment Day has helped the star and her faction reach new heights.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, RAW Superstar Zoey Stark said she would like to challenge for Ripley's title if she wins the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

"[Is there one of the titles you have your eyes on after winning the Money in the Bank?] I really want Rhea Ripley. [Why so?] Oh, because I feel like we could have an amazing match. I feel like we'll have great chemistry inside of the ring together, and we'll have a fun time doing it, honestly. We'll beat the cr*p out of each other, and I think that would be fun to watch." [02:19 to 02:38]

Check out the full interview below:

Money in the Bank is set to take place on Saturday, July 1, in London. The ladder match winner will earn a guaranteed title match at the time and venue of their choosing.

Who will be the one to dethrone Rhea Ripley? Give us your pick in the comments section below.

