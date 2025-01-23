Legend's WWE future reportedly revealed

A WWE Hall of Famer made a massive return to Saturday Night's Main Event after its revival following a multi-year absence. A recent report has seemingly revealed plans for future television appearances by the veteran.

Jesse "The Body" Ventura appeared on the December 14, 2024, edition of a special NBC show. He first co-hosted the panel alongside Joe Tessitore and later joined Pat McAfee and Michael Cole on the commentary desk for Cody Rhodes' match against Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

In his Subtract post, the 73-year-old legend thanked his son, Tyrel Ventura, for facilitating his return to SNME. He praised the leadership of Triple H, Nick Khan, and the WWE team, highlighting the unique and positive environment they have created within the company.

Trending

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Jesse Ventura is scheduled to appear on every edition of Saturday Night's Main Event in 2025. However, Meltzer clarified that this information might be subject to minor adjustments:

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

"He [Jesse Ventura] was told he's on all the shows in 2025, so if he's off it's a detail within the last week and a half. They didn't push him [on Monday Night RAW], but he was told he was on every show." [H/T: WOR]

Expand Tweet

Female WWE star recalls conversation with Jesse Ventura at SNME backstage

Many wrestlers encountered WWE Hall of Famers backstage at Saturday Night's Main Event at the Nassau Coliseum in New York. Among them, Michin aka Mia Yim, shared details of her conversation with The Body.

During an interview with James Varsallone, the former member of The O.C. recalled a humorous interaction where Jesse Ventura joked about needing makeup, leading to an immediate and easy rapport between them. Michin felt an instant connection with the 73-year-old WWE legend as if they had known each other for years:

"Jesse [Ventura] was hilarious. I remember meeting him, I was in the makeup chair, and he came up to me, shook my hand, and he's like, 'I think I need to get my makeup done too.' 'I think you're right. We can add some foundation.' We immediately started joking with each other left and right. I was like, 'Man, I feel like I've known these people my whole life,'" she said.

Only time will reveal whether Ventura will make his presence felt on the January 25, 2025, installment of Saturday Night's Main Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback