Legendary ex-world champion was responsible for highly-praised Sheamus-Ludwig Kaiser match on WWE RAW - Reports

Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser on WWE RAW was a certified banger, with the German star getting what many consider the biggest win of his career so far. What may interest fans is the name responsible for producing the highly praised match

Fightful Select reported that several superstars were praised for their work on Monday Night RAW - including Bron Breakker and his interactions with General Manager Adam Pearce. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser, in particular, was reported to have been highly praised backstage. The match came as a result of a brawl that occurred between the two stars the previous week. Sheamus, for his part, has made it clear that he won't be attempting to face Gunther a fourth time after going 0-3 against The Ring General in singles matches.

Trending

According to the report from Fightful Select, legendary former TNA star and ex-NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Abyss, aka Joseph Park, was the one responsible for producing the highly-praised match between Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser.

Expand Tweet

Abyss made his name with TNA and was once a star who many wanted to see in WWE during his prime. He did finally make the jump to WWE, but only after wrapping up his in-ring career.

It's going to be five-and-a-half years since Joseph Park signed on as a producer, and he survived the dreaded 2020-2021 stretch that saw the company making mass releases.

Perhaps that's a sign of how well he has fit into his producer role in the Stamford-based promotion.

Sheamus may not be done with Ludwig Kaiser

As for The Celtic Warrior, he may not be done with Ludwig Kaiser just as yet. As mentioned before, he may not be going after Gunther, but he certainly appears to be targeting Kaiser despite his defeat this week.

After his match on RAW, he was interviewed by Jackie Redmond and teased running it back with Ludwig Kaiser after going 0-1 against him.

Expand Tweet

Clash at the Castle: Scotland would make sense for the rematch unless WWE plans to even the scores out before that and then have the trilogy culminate in Scotland - a country neighboring his home in Ireland.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback