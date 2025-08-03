Legendary multi-time WWE champions backstage at SummerSlam - Reports

WWE SummerSlam Night Two will showcase some of the biggest names on the current roster, including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, AJ Styles, and Dominik Mysterio. According to a recent report, two legendary names are backstage at the event to watch these stars compete tonight. The legends in question are none other than The Hardy Boyz.
Matt and Jeff Hardy are two of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The duo is currently the TNA World Tag Team Champions. However, they have made some appearances in WWE in recent times, thanks to the company's incredible partnership with TNA Wrestling.
According to a recent report by Cory Hays of BodySlam, The Hardy Boyz are backstage at tonight's SummerSlam. The report highlighted that the legends would be in attendance to witness the show.
Check out a screenshot of the report below:
Tonight, fans will get to see a thrilling six-pack Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match, in which The Wyatt Sicks will defend the Tag Team Championship against DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, Andrade & Rey Fenix, Fraxiom, and The Street Profits.
The Hardy Boyz have a massive history in TLC matches, and many now believe that the WWE legends could get involved in the show in some capacity.
