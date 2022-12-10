Legendary WWE Superstar set to return after 156 days on upcoming SmackDown show - Reports

One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, John Cena, is expected to return on an upcoming episode of SmackDown. He has been rumored to have a match at WrestleMania Hollywood in 2023.

Fans last saw The Leader of the Cenation on the June 27, 2022 episode of RAW, where he celebrated the 20th anniversary since his debut. He had a moment with fans and assured them that he will certainly have more matches before hanging his boots for good.

As first reported by Variety, the legendary superstar is set to appear on the final episode of the blue brand in 2022. More announcements will be made for the episode in the near future.

"Variety has learned exclusively that the iconic professional wrestler and actor is set to appear on the final “SmackDown Live” of the year on Dec. 30, which will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, more announcements are planned for the episode in the coming weeks."

While nothing has been confirmed yet, John Cena could certainly return to build a match for The Grandest Stage of Them All. As of now, his most likely opponent seems to be Austin Theory.

