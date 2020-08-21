Length of Rey Mysterio's new contract with WWE reportedly revealed

There had been a lot of speculation in regards to Rey Mysterio's future with WWE. The former World Champion had been performing on RAW for the past couple of months without a contract as his deal ended long back. The reason Mysterio did not re-sign with the company was because he wanted a pay hike which Vince McMahon was not willing to give at the time.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter has noted that Rey Mysterio has finally agreed to a new deal and it is likely to be a 3-year contract.

On the new Rey Mysterio deal, it is believed to be for three years.

It was reported by Tom Colohue that Rey Mysterio wanted his son Dominik to be pushed by WWE before he re-signed with the company. That is possibly the reason why Dominik is getting his debut match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

"I really can't see this as anything but a message from Vince McMahon to Rey Mysterio. Something like, if you're son gets hurt that's on you for pushing us to get him involved too early because the WWE did not want Dominik debuting in a solo match at this point, but that's what Rey wanted, and Rey wanted to make sure they did what he wanted before he would look at signing a new contract."

While Vince McMahon reportedly did not want to push Dominik so soon, he had to do it in order to get Rey Mysterio to stay with the company.

Rey Mysterio's new deal with WWE

While it is being stated that the deal is for 3 years, it is unknown if Rey Mysterio got a pay raise or not. Multiple companies, including AEW and NJPW, were reportedly interested in getting the former WWE Champion onboard. However, it was said that WWE was Mysterio's first preference for the sake of his son.

Rey Mysterio will be in the corner of his son at SummerSlam as he takes on The Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins, in a Street Fight.