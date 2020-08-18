Top RAW Backstage Rumors: Paul Heyman released because of Bobby Lashley? Vince McMahon being forced to push Superstar he doesn't want to; Former US Champion to return after 6 months (18th August)

Welcome to another edition of the Top RAW backstage rumours that could have a major impact. This week we saw the go-home show of Monday Night RAW ahead of the upcoming SummerSlam PPV.

The show will see Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship along with Sasha Banks vs Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship among other matches from RAW.

Reports have suggested that WWE may be planning cliffhanger ending for Orton vs McIntyre at the show which will get resolved in another PPV Payback - happening just a week after SummerSlam.

So without further ado, let us jump into the biggest RAW related rumors you cannot miss:

#5 Was Paul Heyman released as WWE ECW head because of RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley?

Former RAW Executive Director was let go by WWE a few months back and replaced with Bruce Prichard. However, this was not the first time Heyman had to quit the position of a creative head involved in WWE.

Former RAW ED Paul Heyman was the creative head of WWE's relaunch of ECW in 2006. Heyman was released from his duties after the debacle of a PPV called December to dismember. It is believed that the reason for Heyman's unhappiness was Vince McMahon forcing him to make Bobby Lashley the ECW Champion on the PPV even though Heyman wanted CM Punk to win.

While speaking about the incident on Grilling JR, Jim Ross revealed that Heyman had himself pushed for Lashley to join WWE ECW. However, he did not want The Almighty winning the Championship. Instead he wanted either RVD or CM Punk to win.

Though Jim Ross believes Lashley winning was not the sole reason for Paul Heyman being removed as ECW head, it did add to the dispute between Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman.