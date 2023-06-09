"Let him throw Brock to win!" - Fans react to reports of top WWE Superstar possibly winning the 2024 Royal Rumble match

As per a new report, internal discussions have been going on about having WWE Superstar Gunther win the 2024 Royal Rumble match.

The Ring General has been nothing but impressive since he made his main roster debut. He has been the WWE Intercontinental Champion for exactly a year now.

As per a new report by Xero News, WWE is seriously considering Gunther to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. Here's what Xero News stated on Twitter:

"Gunther is currently in a top position to win the 2024 Royal Rumble match. Not locked, but definitely a top contender to win right now."

Here's how WWE fans reacted to the report:

Saad @CfcEver

Gunther Vs Reigns

Or Gunther Vs Rollins

Saad @CfcEver

Gunther Vs Reigns

Or Gunther Vs Rollins

All of them are Bangers

Chosen ☝️ @borussia_nair

So Gunther vs the World Heavyweight Champion at that time .

Gunther has massive goals in mind for his WWE future

Gunther is quite aware of the talent that he possesses. He has been delivering incredible matches one after the other ever since making his way to the main roster last year. He is currently a mainstay on WWE RAW.

Earlier this year, Gunther spoke with My San Antonio and opened up about his long-term goals. He made it clear that he doesn't focus on what the future holds for him. He added that he is currently focusing on being the best Intercontinental Champion he can be. Here's what he said:

"I don't really focus on what's next and stuff like that. I want to achieve more things in my career. But at the moment, I'm focused on being the best Intercontinental Champion I can be. I want to stay healthy and want to stay in good shape, and be on top of my game, and learn and grow. The future will tell me where I am gonna end up. Overall, I always try to focus on the moment live in the moment and enjoy that moment. And then we'll see what comes next."

Gunther received a massive pop when he came face-to-face with Brock Lesnar during the 2023 Royal Rumble match. He was involved in an instant classic with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39. A long list of dream encounters awaits Gunther against the likes of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

It's safe to assume that Gunther will headline a WrestleMania somewhere down the line. If Xero News' report holds any truth, that elusive WrestleMania main event might not be too far for the Austrian wrestler.

What would be your reaction if Gunther wins the 2024 Royal Rumble match? Sound off with your comments below!

