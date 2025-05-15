Liv Morgan’s WWE return date leaked

Liv Morgan has taken a break from her demanding WWE schedule to work on a Hollywood project in Japan. She has already begun filming Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.

Some reports had previously suggested that Morgan’s break might be short-lived and that she would eventually return to television within weeks. Now, it appears that Liv’s WWE return date has been unintentionally leaked.

The Miracle Kid is likely set to return on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, as WWE’s official site is advertising Liv Morgan for the next edition of the red brand, which will be broadcast live from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC, on May 19.

Dominik’s Güerita could return on Monday Night RAW and continue her tag team championship duties alongside her tag partner Raquel Rodriguez. Moreover, Morgan might also help “Dirty” Dom extend his reign as Intercontinental Champion, and tensions between the Miracle Kid and Finn Balor could also escalate.

Morgan’s return to the Stamford-based promotion would open multiple possibilities for the red brand. Liv’s potential comeback remains a leak until WWE officially announces her return on their social media platforms.

A top WWE RAW star expressed that she loves Dominik Mysterio in the absence of Liv Morgan

Since turning heel, “Dirty” Dom has become a chick magnet. He started a romantic angle with Rhea Ripley. In 2024, Mysterio dumped Ripley for Liv Morgan. Recently, multiple WWE Superstars were asked which star they wouldn’t want their daughter to date, and one name that came up was Dominik Mysterio.

However, while speaking to Complex, top RAW female star Scarlett shared a different perspective on “Dirty" Dom. She stated that she loves Dominik Mysterio and that he is harmless and only wants to eat Chicken Tenders. Interestingly, her husband and former NXT Champion Karrion Kross agreed with her.

"I love Dom! He just wants to eat chicken tenders. All he wants is chicken tenders," said Scarlett.

It will be interesting to see if Liv Morgan returns on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW and what plans Triple H’s creative team has for her once she is back in action.

