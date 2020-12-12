Locker Room reacts to Vince McMahon ordering Keith Lee to get more in-ring training

The biggest story of the day, or scoop as you may call it, has been about Vince McMahon throwing a fit about the in-ring work of a handful of Superstars and sending them back to the Performance Center for further training. As revealed by PWInsider, Omos, Keith Lee, Otis, Dabba-Kato, and Dio Maddin (Mace) have been ordered to report to the WWE PC for two classes per week. Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak will conduct the sessions.

We have already reported the reason why Otis was sent to the Performance Center via Fightful Select. We now have more details on the reactions to Keith Lee being sent and the other Superstars' statuses on the list.

The report noted that there are more names who have also been asked to attend the classes, and none of the Superstars mentioned above have any heat on them.

The wrestlers were also asked to keep the news a secret, but it inevitably got leaked.

Locker Room baffled by the decision to send Keith Lee to the Performance Center

Sean Ross Sapp spoke to several members of the locker room and the Performance Center, and they were all baffled by the decision to send Keith Lee back to the PC. Keith Lee is internally considered to be one of the better workers on the roster, and it has nothing to do with his size.

It was explained that Keith Lee might have possibly gotten caught up with the group because of his size, or else he would not have been asked to report to the PC.

WWE has had no creative plans for Dabba-Kato since RAW Underground was scrapped, and it makes sense for the company to refine his in-ring work. Arturo Ruas was also reportedly mentioned in the original report; however, he wasn't part of the class. Ruas recently underwent surgery, and he is expected to be out for a significant amount of time.

Advertisement

The people backstage are not surprised with Omos' name popping up as many expected him to be sent to the Performance Center class. WWE had always planned to have AJ Styles' bodygaurd on RAW during WrestleMania season. However, the company didn't have a lot of time to get Omos ready for the spot on TV from an in-ring standpoint.

The Fightful Select report stated that the belief is that Omos either requires a lot of work or 'some smoke and mirrors.' Omos has been with the WWE since 2018, but he hasn't wrestled too many matches.

Dio Maddin, aka Mace of RETRIBUTION, had been away from in-ring action for most of the year due to his previous announcer's duty on RAW. Maddin was taken off TV, and he worked a few live event matches earlier this year.

The idea behind the decision is to polish the big men's in-ring work, but it's surprising to see a veteran like Keith Lee involved in the mix.

Do you think WWE made the right call by sending Keith Lee and the other Superstars for extra training at the WWE PC?