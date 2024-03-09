Logan Paul to be majorly involved in Randy Orton match on WWE SmackDown - Reports

WWE will continue WrestleMania XL season tonight as SmackDown airs live from Dallas, Texas. Logan Paul is set to appear as his new feud with Randy Orton continues.

SmackDown will mark The Maverick's first appearance since coming up short in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match two weeks ago. The WWE United States Champion also managed to upset The Viper during that match, and a match between the two in some fashion is rumored for The Showcase of The Immortals.

Paul is set to open tonight's edition of the blue brand, according to Fightful Select. The segment is allegedly booked to then go into tag team action with Orton and Kevin Owens taking on Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

The Ultimate Influencer will be on commentary with Corey Graves and Wade Barrett during the match. This opens the door for a ringside angle between Paul and Orton, along with the other superstars looking to make a statement on The Road to WrestleMania 40. Orton vs. Paul for the United States Championship was teased for 'Mania, but a multi-man title match is also rumored.

In another spoiler note for tonight, the order of segments and matches was reported to be as follows: Logan Paul opener, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, Karrion Kross vs. Bobby Lashley, Mia Yim vs. Tiffany Stratton, Dragon Lee vs. Angel Garza, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes face off with The Rock and The Bloodline. It's interesting to note that segment four with the women's match is listed as "SHORT" with no additional details.

The show-closing angle with The Bloodline is scheduled to go a bit long as two segments are earmarked. In addition to the four top superstars, plans call for the segment to also feature Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and 2024 Hall of Famer Paul Heyman.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for full SmackDown coverage and all breaking WWE news.

