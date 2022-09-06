"Selfish and arrogant"- Longtime main eventer and other WWE Superstars reportedly react to the CM Punk controversy

CM Punk's AEW All Out media scrum controversy has reportedly caught the attention of several WWE Superstars, and some have also opened up about the same.

Punk defeated Jon Moxley in the main event of AEW All Out to win the world championship. Following the victory, he went off on the promotion's EVPs (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) and targeted Colt Cabana and Hangman Page.

His comments caused quite an uproar among fans on social media. According to recent reports, his words didn't sit well with several WWE Superstars.

As per Fightful Select, several WWE talents reached out to the news outlet to learn more about what happened backstage after All Out. A major WWE Superstar reportedly stated that they believe the CM Punk they used to know back in the day is currently being highlighted.

Another WWE Superstar commented on the possibility of it being a work. They added that if it is indeed a 'work,' it's quite an elaborate one.

Another WWE Superstar shared the same sentiment and stated the following: "If this Punk press scrum thing is a work... bravo." Both WWE Superstars were reportedly confused about why Tony Khan wouldn't comment after Punk bashed the AEW EVPs.

A WWE Superstar who has previously worked with Punk reportedly said that people who have previously worked with the latter might not have positive things to say. Interestingly, Punk is aware of it and "has probably come to peace with it." The star also added that it seems as if the Second City Saint "is trying to run things" in AEW.

A longtime main eventer dubbed Punk "selfish and arrogant." People who worked with him for WWE Backstage on FS1 also shared the sentiment.

Wrestling Twitter wasn't thrilled with CM Punk's outburst during the AEW All Out media scrum

It goes without saying that CM Punk is one of the most controversial wrestlers in the history of this business. He had issues with a long list of wrestlers during his previous wrestling stint.

Judging from what has happened so far in AEW, it looks like he has real-life heat with at least a few wrestlers in Tony Khan's promotion.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Punk's rant during the AEW All Out media scrum:

Now that he holds the AEW World Title again, CM Punk is the top guy in All Elite Wrestling. It would be interesting to see how things progress in AEW over the next few weeks, with Punk at the top and The Elite having major heat with him.

What was your reaction to Punk's remarks during the media scrum? Sound off in the comments below.

