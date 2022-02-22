WWE Superstar personally apologized to Vince McMahon following Elimination Chamber - Reports

A lot has been said about Vince McMahon, but the man certainly commands respect from his talent. Madcap Moss might have been the one that landed on his head at Elimination Chamber, but he was also the one apologizing backstage after the match.

During Saturday's premium live event in Saudi Arabia, the WWE Universe received quite a scare when Madcap Moss landed squarely on his head after a botched inverted Alabama Slam from Drew McIntyre.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Moss is taking full responsibility for the way the move went down, going so far as apologizing to McMahon, McIntyre, and the agents backstage for the botch.

Despite the gnarly landing, Moss continued the match after being checked on by partner Happy Corbin. Fans were just relieved to hear that he's okay.

Will Vince McMahon continue to push Madcap Moss?

Vince McMahon clearly sees something in Madcap Moss and has been pushing him and Happy Corbin for the last several months on WWE SmackDown. Paul Heyman even went on record recently to say that he believes Moss will be a main event player for the company in the future.

It's unlikely that a botch would deter McMahon from halting someone's push in WWE, but stranger things have happened.

Drew McIntyre certainly sees something in Madcap Moss, as he took to social media following Elimination Chamber to put the young star over, tweeting out:

"Do not sleep on @MadcapMoss, he is one TOUGH SOB *mind blown emoji* He just needs some proper guidance and a career awakening like I had & he'll be something special. Now I have my eyes set on you @BaronCorbinWWE #WWEChamber," Drew McIntyre tweeted.

Drew McIntyre @DMcIntyreWWE



#WWEChamber Do not sleep on @MadcapMoss , he is one TOUGH SOB 🤯 He just needs some proper guidance and a career awakening like I had & he'll be something special. Now I have my eyes set on you @BaronCorbinWWE Do not sleep on @MadcapMoss, he is one TOUGH SOB 🤯 He just needs some proper guidance and a career awakening like I had & he'll be something special. Now I have my eyes set on you @BaronCorbinWWE#WWEChamber https://t.co/pWtkC0PcLp

What are your thoughts on the Madcap Moss situation? Do you think he needed to apologize to Mr. McMahon and others regarding how he took the move at Elimination Chamber? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

