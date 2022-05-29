Madcap Moss reportedly set to return to WWE with a new name

Madcap Moss appears to have undergone another name change after Michael Cole and Pat McAfee referred to him as just "Madcap" last night on WWE SmackDown.

Madcap Moss was once known as Riddick Moss before he underwent a name change when he was promoted to the main roster to ally with Corbin.

Last night on SmackDown, it was announced that Moss was set to make his return next week after the assault at the hands of his former friend Happy Corbin had left him with a cervical contusion.

As part of the announcement, the star was just named "Madcap" which has led to rumors that there could be a name change coming his way upon his return.

Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin are currently locked in a feud on WWE SmackDown

Madcap Moss owes his career to Corbin after he was called up to the main roster to appear alongside the star when he was able to win back his money. Throughout his main roster career, Moss has been seen as the happy-go-lucky sidekick of Corbin, until recently when their alliance broke down.

The duo has since faced off at WrestleMania Backlash where Moss was victorious and he believed that this meant that his feud was over. Corbin had other ideas when he attacked his former friend and targeted his throat.

After Moss' Andre The Giant victory, he was handed the huge trophy, which was also targeted by Corbin and broken into small pieces.

The two men still have a lot of issues to settle and the two men will likely meet again at Hell in a Cell in a few week's time, after Moss makes his return next week, looking to get even.

