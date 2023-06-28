Major backstage report on Vince McMahon and two WWE legends being involved with Roman Reigns' direction

As we approach Money in the Bank 2023, the WWE Universe has many questions about the creative plans for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. A new report has suggested that Vince McMahon has played a role in shaping The Tribal Chief's ongoing narrative on TV.

Despite not being an official member of the booking department, Vince McMahon has reportedly requested many changes to the most recent episodes of RAW and SmackDown. Rumors of McMahon's involvement have made fans wonder whether he also has his fingerprints on The Bloodline storyline.

Ringside News reported that the creative team is surprisingly not involved with Reigns' direction at all.

In fact, the engaging angle is "driven" backstage by Roman Reigns himself, along with four other personalities. These include WWE legends Triple H and Paul Heyman, one of whom is the Chief Content Officer and the other has been by Reigns' side since the beginning of his historic run.

Vince McMahon and lead writer Ryan Callahan round up the team allegedly responsible for how Reigns is presented on TV.

Another WWE Hall of Famer seemingly has a say in the finishes of Roman Reigns' matches

One of the biggest criticisms Reigns has faced throughout his legendary reign has been his sporadic in-ring appearances. It's a special occasion whenever Roman Reigns wrestles, and almost all his matches have significant moments that have contributed to him becoming a modern-day great.

RSN noted that besides Heyman, Triple H, and Vince McMahon, Michael "P.S." Hayes helps come up with finishes of the undisputed world champion's bouts.

The plans for Roman Reigns are "very close to the vest" behind the scenes, which means that monitors are "sell-outs" as talents also wish to know the outcome whenever he competes.

Reigns' next match will be against his own family members as he will team up with Solo Sikoa to take on The Usos on Saturday.

