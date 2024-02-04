Major backstage update on The Rock's status with WWE ahead of WrestleMania 40 - Reports

The Rock has made some major moves in WWE behind the scenes, which has completely changed his position with the promotion. A new report suggests that Johnson's family has surpassed the McMahon family in terms of power in the company.

The McMahon family has been one of the biggest and most influential families in the world of professional wrestling for decades. However, most members are now either away from the company or potentially erased from WWE after multiple controversies.

According to Fightful Select, The Rock has not only positioned himself highly over the past few weeks at TKO, but Johnson's family has now passed the McMahon family in terms of the power dynamic in pro wrestling.

“The Rock’s family passed the McMahon family in the past week as far as power dynamic in pro wrestling, and it’s probably not going to change any time soon, said one person who has worked with all parties involved numerous times." [H/T - Fightful Select]

It will be interesting to see what other matches are planned for the event in Philadelphia.

WWE locker room was reportedly deflated following The Rock taking Cody Rhodes' spot at WrestleMania 40

The superstars in the locker room have spent years of their lives on the road to entertain millions of fans, whether in person or in the comfort of their homes on a weekly basis.

However, the locker room was shocked when Dwayne Johnson appeared and had a staredown with Roman Reigns, seemingly scrapping the original plans involving Cody Rhodes and Reigns at WrestleMania 40. In the same report from Fightful Select, the talent in the locker room was deflated following SmackDown.

"A source in creative said that many on the team were deflated, and it felt like a decision they’d hear about being made under the previous regime at the expense of helping cultivate new crossover talent." [H/T - Fightful Select]

It will be interesting to see if TKO decides to change the current plans based on the negative reactions from fans.

What are your thoughts on The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comment section below.

