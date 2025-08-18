Major champion from different promotion in town for RAW - Reports

A major champion from a different promotion will reportedly be in town for the upcoming edition of WWE RAW. The show is slated to emanate from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ad

According to Fightful Select, AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo is expected to be present in Philadelphia for the August 18 edition of Monday Night RAW. The 28-year-old is likely to continue his rivalry with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio on the show. He is scheduled to defend his title against the Judgment Day member next month at World's Collide.

The report further noted that in addition to Vikingo, AAA's Mr. Iguana will also be on the red brand later tonight. The popular star will allegedly make multiple appearances throughout the show.

Ad

Trending

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV Both Mr. Iguana and AAA Champion El Hijo del Vikingo are in Philadelphia in anticipation of WWE Raw scheduled for tonight. Vikingo is set to advance his rivalry with Dominik Mysterio, a storyline likely to extend into Worlds Collide. Meanwhile, Mr. Iguana is expected to make occasional appearances on WWE programming, as the company has expressed satisfaction with his contributions thus far. ​ - Fightful Select / Fightful Español

Ad

El Hijo Del Vikingo and Mr. Iguana were in action last Saturday at AAA TripleMania XXXIII. While Vikingo successfully defended his title against Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano in a Fatal Four-Way Match, Mr. Iguana teamed up with Nino Hamburguesa and Lola Vice to compete with Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Unfortunately, the trio of the two Mexicans and the NXT star lost the bout.

Ad

Several massive matches are slated for an action-packed episode of WWE RAW

The upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW will feature several intriguing contests, including Natalya challenging Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. The Man successfully defended her title against Nattie's ally, Maxxine Dupri, last week.

In one of the most anticipated bouts of the night, "Main Event" Jey Uso will go one-on-one against Bron Breakker ahead of his upcoming Fatal Four-Way World Heavyweight Championship Match at WWE Clash in Paris. Elsewhere on the card, Penta will lock horns with Xavier Woods. Former Women's World Champion IYO SKY and The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez will also compete in a singles match.

Ad

WWE @WWE Who ya got when Jey @WWEUsos goes one-on-one with @bronbreakkerwwe tomorrow night on #WWERaw? 📍 PHILADELPHIA 🎟️ @HeymanHustle

In addition to all the in-ring action on the show, Naomi will also address the state of the Women’s World Championship. The Glow was pulled out of her title match against IYO SKY last week. It will be interesting to hear what she has to say.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More