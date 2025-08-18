Major champion from different promotion in town for RAW - Reports

A major champion from a different promotion will reportedly be in town for the upcoming edition of WWE RAW. The show is slated to emanate from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
According to Fightful Select, AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo is expected to be present in Philadelphia for the August 18 edition of Monday Night RAW. The 28-year-old is likely to continue his rivalry with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio on the show. He is scheduled to defend his title against the Judgment Day member next month at World's Collide.
The report further noted that in addition to Vikingo, AAA's Mr. Iguana will also be on the red brand later tonight. The popular star will allegedly make multiple appearances throughout the show.
El Hijo Del Vikingo and Mr. Iguana were in action last Saturday at AAA TripleMania XXXIII. While Vikingo successfully defended his title against Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano in a Fatal Four-Way Match, Mr. Iguana teamed up with Nino Hamburguesa and Lola Vice to compete with Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Unfortunately, the trio of the two Mexicans and the NXT star lost the bout.
Several massive matches are slated for an action-packed episode of WWE RAW
The upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW will feature several intriguing contests, including Natalya challenging Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. The Man successfully defended her title against Nattie's ally, Maxxine Dupri, last week.
In one of the most anticipated bouts of the night, "Main Event" Jey Uso will go one-on-one against Bron Breakker ahead of his upcoming Fatal Four-Way World Heavyweight Championship Match at WWE Clash in Paris. Elsewhere on the card, Penta will lock horns with Xavier Woods. Former Women's World Champion IYO SKY and The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez will also compete in a singles match.
In addition to all the in-ring action on the show, Naomi will also address the state of the Women’s World Championship. The Glow was pulled out of her title match against IYO SKY last week. It will be interesting to hear what she has to say.