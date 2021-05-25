Major changes made ahead of this week's WWE RAW - Reports

A number of changes were made to the WWE RAW script ahead of this week's show, as per reports. The script for the show was apparently rewritten just minutes before the show went on air.

There have been numerous instances of WWE making changes to the WWE RAW script ahead of the show in the past. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly done this before. Sasha Banks revealed earlier this year that McMahon often changes scripts in "30 seconds."

As per PWInsider, the script for this week's WWE RAW was ripped apart on the day of the show, just before it went live on air. This was the reason for several rematches on this week's show.

"There was yet again a lot of ripping up of the script of Raw all day before they went on the air, which led to quite a few rematches this week. A lot of the first hour of the show wasn't set in stone until shortly (as in 35-45 minutes) before they went on the air tonight."

What happened on this week's WWE RAW?

This week's WWE RAW saw former WWE Champions Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston face off to determine the #1 contender to Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship.

The match ended in a double disqualification after an interference by Lashley. McIntyre and Kingston will face each other again on next week's WWE RAW.

RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley faced Nikki Cross in a Beat The Clock challenge, and the champ lost.

Former partners Asuka and Charlotte Flair faced each other in a singles match with the latter getting the win, while another former tag team, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, also had a singles match, which was won by the latter.

Riddle defeated The New Day's Xavier Woods, while Jaxson Ryker got a surprise win over AJ Styles.

Sheamus defeated Humberto Carrillo, while Women's Tag Team champions, Tamina and Natalya, defeated former champs, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler.

What do you make of this week's WWE RAW? Do you think the changes affected the product? Let us know in the comments below!