Major details on the backstage reaction to latest WWE releases revealed - Reports

As reported earlier, WWE released eight more superstars earlier today. All members of Hit Row, John Morrison, Jaxson Ryker, Shane Thorne, Tegan Nox, and Drake Maverick, were released from their respective contracts.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast revealed the backstage reaction to the latest releases and noted that many people within WWE were 'blindsided' by the most recent cuts.

"Spoke to a source within WWE "Many within the company were blindsided by this set of releases," wrote Zarian.

Andrew Zarian @AndrewZarian



“Many within the company were blindsided by this set of releases”



#wwe Spoke to a source within wwe“Many within the company were blindsided by this set of releases” Spoke to a source within wwe “Many within the company were blindsided by this set of releases” #wwe

Last week, a well-placed WWE source told him that the previous set of releases in November was expected to be the last budget cut exercise for 2021. Unfortunately, that has not been the case.

The same source mentioned that many highly-rated talents would never get their due in the WWE due to its new business direction.

"When I spoke to a very reliable source at WWE last week the belief was that the previous set of releases would be it for 2021 but with anticipation that this would be a regular occurrence moving forward. "Unfortunately there are a lot of all star player who will never get a chance to get off the bench" - source," Zarian tweeted.

Andrew Zarian @AndrewZarian



#wwe When I spoke to a very reliable source at WWE last week the belief was that the previous set of releases would be it for 2021 but with anticipation that this would be a regular occurrence moving forward. When I spoke to a very reliable source at WWE last week the belief was that the previous set of releases would be it for 2021 but with anticipation that this would be a regular occurrence moving forward. #wwe

Andrew Zarian @AndrewZarian “unfortunately there are a lot of all star player who will never get a chance to get off the bench” - source “unfortunately there are a lot of all star player who will never get a chance to get off the bench” - source

Details on WWE's latest releases and what's next for the superstars

WWE's Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, sent the following email to the talent, informing them about the releases:

"Due to budgetary cuts the following WWE talent were released today, November 18, 2021. John Morrison, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker. Thank you, John Laurinaitis."

All outgoing talent will most likely have a 90-day non-compete clause to complete before they can accept bookings outside WWE.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Reactions to the releases are also coming in from all corners of the internet. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling as we get more details in the aftermath of the latest WWE departures.

Find out why Mick Foley said 'shame on you' to a former WWE writer here.

Edited by Angana Roy