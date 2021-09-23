Major development on Gran Metalik's WWE future - Reports

Gran Metalik has reportedly asked to be released from his WWE contract after five years with the company.

According to Latin American website Mas Lucha, the 33-year-old has requested his release due to a lack of opportunities in the company. His current contract is set to expire in 2023.

Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado) have rarely appeared on WWE RAW in recent months. Their most recent RAW match took place on September 6, when they participated in a Tag Team Turmoil match.

The following week, Lucha House Party lost a six-minute match on Main Event against Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

Earlier this year, Lucha House Party leader Kalisto received his release from WWE shortly after WrestleMania 37. Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado have continued to perform as a tag team since Kalisto’s exit, but their television time has been limited.

Bryan Danielson wants to face Gran Metalik one day

Former WWE Champion and current AEW star Bryan Danielson has repeatedly praised Gran Metalik in media interviews in recent years.

In March 2021, Danielson told Bleacher Report that Metalik is “awesome” and he considers the WWE Superstar to be a dream opponent.

“There are people whom I think are fantastic and want to wrestle, and it's hard to not mention the other people," said Danielson. "There's this dream match that I've always had and people will look at me and say, 'What?' But that's only because they haven't seen him wrestle in Mexico, and that's Gran Metalik. That guy's awesome."

Gran Metalik joined WWE in 2016 after appearing in the Cruiserweight Classic. He made it to the final of the tournament before losing to TJP. Before joining WWE, he worked for companies around the world, including CMLL and NJPW.

The former 205 Live star received a short-lived push as a singles competitor in 2020. During that time, he unsuccessfully challenged AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown.

Do you want to see Metalik leave WWE and get more opportunities elsewhere? Sound off below.

