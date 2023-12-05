Major issue with Jey Uso's "yeet" catchphrase; banned going forward in WWE - Reports

Jey Uso will no longer be using the "yeet" catchphrase in WWE, according to reports.

Uso stole the hearts of fans with the catchphrase, using it to showcase his jovial and casual attitude. The press conference with him saying the word repeatedly when sitting with Cody Rhodes after their tag team title win at Fastlane went viral.

The star has made it his catchphrase ever since, with Jimmy Uso also using it at times and Roman Reigns thoroughly disapproving of his behavior. However, now, it appears that the word will no longer be used on WWE TV.

According to a report by WrestleVotes, there's a major trademark issue with the word "yeet" being used by Jey Uso. As a result, he will no longer be using it going forward, effectively banning it from his character.

"As evident on RAW just now, I’m told WWE has found trademark issues with Jey Uso’s 'Yeet.' The word & merchandising will no longer be associated with Uso going forward."

The merchandising will not be associated with him either.

Given that it was such a big part of his character, it remains to be seen if the company comes up with an alternative word for him to use or if Uso simply abandons that part of his gimmick.