Major match dropped as WWE did not want Brock Lesnar to be beaten - Reports

During a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE did not book Bobby Lashley to go up against Brock Lesnar as the company wanted to protect the Beast Incarnate.

Lashley vs. Lesnar has been one of the biggest unrealized dream matches in wrestling, and fans widely expect the contest to happen someday in WWE.

The creative team could have featured the titanic clash between both superstars on the SummerSlam card. However, the company eventually got Goldberg back for the WWE Championship program with Bobby Lashley.

Dave Meltzer added that WWE chose Goldberg over Lesnar as the 54-year-veteran star could afford to take a pay-per-view loss at this stage in his career.

A Lesnar vs. Lashley match at the recently concluded Summerslam event would have ideally ended in Brock's favor, and Meltzer said it would have been detrimental to the WWE Title.

Lesnar is known for capturing Championships and vanishing from WWE programming for lengthy spells, and Meltzer predicted a similar pattern had The Beast Incarnate faced and beaten Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam.

"One of the reasons why they went with Bill (Goldberg) instead of Brock against Lashley is because they didn't want to beat Brock Lesnar. Brock winning the championship when he is not going to be around, hardly at all. You know you can do it, and it has been done before, but you know, I wouldn't have recommended it, as opposed to Lashley," Meltzer stated.

What should fans expect from Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns' rekindled rivalry in WWE?

Brock Lesnar is back in the WWE after another routine hiatus, and The Beast Incarnate is expected to feud with Roman Reigns for the remainder of 2021.

While Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are no strangers to each other, the storyline dynamics are reversed this time around as Lesnar is now the fan-favorite babyface while Roman is the ruthless antagonist. Add Paul Heyman to the mix, and fans will undoubtedly be treated to some fine pro wrestling TV.

As reported via the Wrestling Observer, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns were originally supposed to lock horns much later down the line, but recent developments outside the company might have forced Vince McMahon to pull the trigger on the storyline.

