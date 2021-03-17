Major match seemingly pulled from WWE Fastlane 2021

WWE Fastlane 2021 is set to take place this Sunday on March 21, 2021. With just a few days to go for the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 37, WWE has seemingly pulled off a major match from the card.

This past week on Monday Night RAW, it was announced that Shane McMahon will be going one-on-one against Braun Strowman at WWE Fastlane 2021. The announcement came as a shocker as fans were expecting this match to take place at WrestleMania 37. The match has now been removed from the official preview of WWE Fastlane 2021 on WWE.com.

This is not the first time recently that WWE has removed something abruptly after an official announcement. Earlier this year, Seth Rollins was announced to return on SmackDown. However, that was canceled without any proper reason.

WWE Fastlane 2021 match card so far

Considering the above match is no longer taking place at WWE Fastlane 2021, there are five matches scheduled for the pay-per-view this Sunday.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be defending his title against Daniel Bryan in what would likely be the main event of the show. This week on SmackDown, Edge will take on Jey Uso, and the winner will become the special guest enforcer for the Universal Championship match.

WWE Fastlane 2021 will also feature the newly-heel-turned Apollo Crews challenging the Intercontinental Champion Big E for his title. The Women's Tag Team Championship will also be on the line as Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend their titles against SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks and the winner of the 2021 women's Royal Rumble match Bianca Belair.

The most intriguing bout on the card is arguably the intergender match between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss. The fifth and final match announced so far for WWE Fastlane 2021 will see Drew McIntyre face his former best friend Sheamus in what will surely be a hard-hitting contest.

