Major match not taking place at WrestleMania 37 - Reports

WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 37, is less than 10 days away. The pay-per-view will take place across two nights on April 10 and April 11 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

WWE has already announced 12 matches for WrestleMania 37 so far and a few more could be added to the match card in the coming week. WWE recently announced the return of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which will take place on the SmackDown episode before WrestleMania 37.

However, as per the Wrestling Observer (via CSS), WrestleMania 37 will not feature a Women's Battle Royal match.

Fun fact: Bianca Belair's first Wrestlemania match was for the 2018 Women's Battle Royal, she was eliminated by Becky Lynch. pic.twitter.com/81HbNQR7yS — Those Wrestling Girls (@TWrestlingGirls) March 3, 2021

A brief history of the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal

WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal in 2019

At WrestleMania 34, the first-ever WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal took place. Initially, the name of the match was announced to be The Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal, based on the late WWE/F Hall of Famer's name. But after fan backlash due to her controversial past, the match was referred to as the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal.

Naomi won the inaugural edition of the match in 2018. There have only been two WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal matches. The second one took place the subsequent year at WrestleMania 35, where Carmella emerged as the winner.

Last year at WrestleMania 36, both the Men's and Women's Battle Royal matches did not take place due to the COVID-19 restrictions and safety precautions.

While the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is returning in a way, it is damn surprising that WWE doesn't plan to have a Women's Battle Royal match during this year's WrestleMania season.

So far, only two women's matches have been announced for The Show of Shows.

As per reports, there are plans to add two more women's matches to the pay-per-view. A multi-person tag team match will reportedly go down on Night One, with the winners facing WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on Night Two.

Without the Women's Battle Royal contest, many female superstars could miss WrestleMania 37 this year.