Major Nikki Bella update ahead of WWE Royal Rumble - Reports

There has been a major Nikki Bella update ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2025. The premium live event will take place tomorrow night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Nikki Bella is in Indianapolis ahead of Royal Rumble 2025. Fightful noted that, as of now, it remains unclear if the legend will be making an appearance at the show this weekend. The report also stated that there are many stars in town for WrestleCon this weekend.

Bella has not competed in a match since the Women's Royal Rumble in 2022. She made a surprise appearance during WWE RAW's debut episode on Netflix earlier this month and was shown in the crowd during the show. There have been recent reports that the veteran was training in case the company wanted her to return to the ring.

Former WWE writer predicts Nikki Bella will wrestle for the company again

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently predicted that Nikki Bella would return to the company following her appearance on the January 6, 2025, episode of RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show alongside Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo predicted that Bella would return to the ring after she was shown on the red brand earlier this month. Russo added that WWE currently has a lot of female stars out with injuries and that the 41-year-old could return to action.

"I have a feeling, though, bro, I think we're gonna see, just because of what I saw on Netflix, I think we're gonna see Nikki Bella again," Russo said. "One thing you've gotta say is the women's division, we talk about it [problems] all the time, but they do got a lot of women on the sideline. They do got a lot of cards that they can play over the next year." [From 15:05 – 15:31]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Bella filed for divorce from Artem Chigvintsev in 2024 after the couple had been married for two years. It will be fascinating to see if she makes an appearance during WWE Royal Rumble this weekend.

