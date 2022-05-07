Major plan for Roman Reigns reportedly delayed due to lack of interest

WWE is reportedly saving Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre for a later date than WrestleMania Backlash due to a lack of audience interest following the Show of Shows.

It was initially believed that the Tribal Chief would face The Scottish Warrior at the show in a one-on-one contest, as the two men have been facing off al live events. Reigns will be teaming up with his cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso to take on the team of McIntyre, Randy Orton and Riddle at the Premium Live Event.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company wants to hold off the WWE Universal Championship match where Reigns defends against McIntyre for a bigger show during the summer. They feel that there is a lack of interest following WrestleMania and don't want to throw the match away:

''What we were told is that the decision was made to save Reigns vs. McIntyre for the bigger summer shows. The idea is with the smaller building, and coming four weeks after WrestleMania, the interest level wasn’t going to be that high, and they need big matches for the bigger shows,'' stated Meltzer.

When would be the best time for Roman Reigns to face Drew McIntyre?

WWE has a line-up of major events starting in July. The company has Money In The Bank, SummerSlam, Clash at the Castle and another show in Saudi Arabia.

The company is likely to save a WWE Universal title Championship between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for Clash at the Castle, which will be taking place in the United Kingdom.

It will be the first major stadium show to take place in the UK in decades. Having a Scottish superstar main event the show could turn out to be quite the idea.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Drew McIntyre be the next Universal Champion? Yes No 15 votes so far

Edited by Arjun