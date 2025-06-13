Major promotion was interested in R-Truth before he re-signed with WWE - Reports

R-Truth recently re-signed with WWE. Prior to this, a major promotion was reportedly interested in him.

R-Truth is one of the most beloved WWE stars on the roster at the moment. He is loved by many fans for his funny persona. Hence, when he revealed he had left the WWE a few weeks ago, many fans were shocked and sad to hear this news. However, Truth made his surprise return weeks later at Money in the Bank and attacked John Cena, thereby costing him the match. While many fans believed that Truth's WWE departure was a work, he denied this on social media.

According to reports from Fightful Select, TNA was interested in the WWE veteran for an upcoming appearance before he re-signed with WWE. Tommy Dreamer, who is currently signed to TNA Wrestling, also publicly expressed interest recently in the former 24/7 Champion.

Bill Apter believes WWE made a mistake with R-Truth's promo on RAW

R-Truth showed up on RAW this past week to address the fans. During the segment, he said that he was not going to be a sideshow. He then proceeded to cut his dreadlocks before telling fans that he is Ron Killings. The fans cheered for him during his promo.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated that WWE may have made a mistake by having Truth cut his dreadlocks and declare that he is no longer a comedy act, since the fans wanted to see him return as his previous gimmick.

"What I don't like about it is on Monday Night RAW, he came out, stood on the broadcast table, cut his dreadlocks, and said that he is no longer this like, comedy act or whatever. Now he is Ron Killings. The fans wanted him back, but I really think that they wanted him back, and they cheered, of course, but I think they wanted him back as the same R-Truth." [3:09 onwards]

It will be interesting to see what's next for the former 24/7 Champion.

