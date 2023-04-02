Create

Major report on whether Vince McMahon was present backstage at WrestleMania 39

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 02, 2023 09:30 IST
Where was the Executive Chairman at WrestleMania 39?
Vince McMahon is the former CEO of WWE

Vince McMahon was seemingly spotted with a brand new look at the WWE Hall of Fame. While it was reported that he was walking around backstage on RAW with a mustache, it was seemingly confirmed with photos that he took alongside the WWE Hall of Fame inductees. One night after the Hall of Fame, a report about whether the former CEO was present backstage at WrestleMania has come to the fore.

Vince McMahon retired from the company last year after several allegations were laid against him. He returned earlier this year as Executive Chairman but has not featured in the creative decision-making.

Looks like @VinceMcMahon has been drinking his own hair dye@DirtyDMantell - rate this moustache!👨👨#wwe #WrestleMania39 #wrestlemania #WWEHOF #WWEHallOfFame #moustache #mustache https://t.co/ExSKGxNHYR

As per Fightful Select, Vince McMahon made his presence felt backstage and is sitting in his standard Gorilla Position spot.

The report also stated that the capacity of his involvement during the proceedings is not yet known.

Mr.@VinceMcMahon is here to induct the Deadman into the #WWEHOF! @undertaker #WWE #WrestleMania #ManiaWithSK #ThankyouUndertaker https://t.co/lQv7t49wGT

McMahon has been quiet in the public eye since returning to WWE in early 2023. He was removed as the Chairman and CEO, but his majority shareholder position allowed him to reclaim the throne.

Edited by Debottam Saha
