Major report on whether Vince McMahon was present backstage at WrestleMania 39

Vince McMahon was seemingly spotted with a brand new look at the WWE Hall of Fame. While it was reported that he was walking around backstage on RAW with a mustache, it was seemingly confirmed with photos that he took alongside the WWE Hall of Fame inductees. One night after the Hall of Fame, a report about whether the former CEO was present backstage at WrestleMania has come to the fore.

Vince McMahon retired from the company last year after several allegations were laid against him. He returned earlier this year as Executive Chairman but has not featured in the creative decision-making.

As per Fightful Select, Vince McMahon made his presence felt backstage and is sitting in his standard Gorilla Position spot.

The report also stated that the capacity of his involvement during the proceedings is not yet known.

McMahon has been quiet in the public eye since returning to WWE in early 2023. He was removed as the Chairman and CEO, but his majority shareholder position allowed him to reclaim the throne.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes