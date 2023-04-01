Real or fake: Is the viral photo of Vince McMahon's mustache an April Fool's Day joke?

Earlier this month, rumors of Vince McMahon sporting a pencil mustache caused much amusement among WWE fans. It was based on a picture taken backstage during an episode of RAW. Most wrestling fans refused to believe it and thought it was an edit.

As you may know, Mr. McMahon returned to WWE at the start of 2023 and re-joined the Board of Directors. Various sources claimed that WWE's current Executive Chairman was frequently seen backstage during flagship shows. He was in attendance last night at the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 ceremony, which saw the induction of five legends.

Speculations about Vince McMahon's mustache have finally been put to rest. Twitter went berserk after videos and photos from the Hall of Fame ceremony showed McMahon sporting a thick black-dyed English mustache. Instead of an April Fool's joke, the pictures and videos are, in fact, real and were captured by Pro Wrestling NOAH.

McMahon was seen alongside The Great Muta and Triple H being clicked by the paparazzi. Other legends, such as Stacy Keibler, later joined them.

One WWE fan on Twitter hilariously pointed out how it was 'Ezekiel' McMahon rather than Vince - a call out to Elias' double role on RAW in 2022. A flurry of memes is currently a 'work in progress,' but the revelation of Vince McMahon's mustache did stun the WWE Universe.

Dutch Mantel jokingly compared Vince McMahon's mustache with his own

Former manager of ex-WWE Superstars Jack Swagger and Alberto Del Rio, Dutch Mantel continues to be a part of the wrestling world with his analysis and opinions. The veteran gives his take on certain storylines while also engaging in humoristic banter on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show.

During one of the episodes, Mantell joked that Vince keeping a mustache was an attempt to overshadow his own iconic mustache.

"To him, to grow a mustache, I'm thinking, he must be watching this show, and he's jealous. That's what he's doing. He's like, 'I'm going to catch that damn Dutch anyway, I'm going to grow mine, and I'm going to dye mine!'" said Dutch Mantell.

With WrestleMania 39 on the horizon, could 'new' Vince McMahon return to address the WWE Universe? Time will tell.

What is your take on Mr. McMahon's new look? Let us know in the comments section below.

