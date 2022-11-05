Major reports emerge on Stone Cold Steve Austin's WWE future after historic WrestleMania 38 return

Stone Cold Steve Austin made his shocking in-ring return at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, The Texas Rattlesnake is seemingly open to the idea of returning to the ring once again down the road.

Taking to Twitter, WrestleVotes confirmed that Austin was willing to listen to any proposal for another potential match. However, further details regarding the same are unclear at the moment:

"I’ll follow up on this, source believes Austin would definitely listen to any proposal for this year's Mania. Me, nor the rest of the world, knows what his answer would be, however," - tweeted WrestleVotes.

Stone Cold Steve Austin was reportedly "elated" with his match against Kevin Owens

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Kevin Owens arguably stole the show at WrestleMania 38. The WWE Universe, for one, sure did enjoy the match and so did the WWE Hall of Famer.

So much so, Austin got himself involved in the angle between Pat McAfee, Austin Theory, and Vince McMahon on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38.

During a recent conversation on GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes confirmed that Austin was pleased with his 'Mania 38 performance in Dallas, stating the following:

"I know that he had a wonderful time doing it last year in Dallas," WrestleVotes said. "He was happy, he was elated. Let’s say that the performance of the match, everything went so well and people loved it so much, So I know he was thrilled to post WrestleMania. And I’d say he was open to doing it again."

57 years old Stone Cold Steve Austin holds the record for being the oldest WrestleMania main eventer57 years old Stone Cold Steve Austin holds the record for being the oldest WrestleMania main eventer57 years old 🍺 https://t.co/edpMrFhkcA

Leading up to WrestleMania 38, Austin was taunted constantly by Owens. This led to a confrontation between the two as part of The KO Show at The Grandest Stage of Them All, eventually leading to an impromptu singles match.

This was Stone Cold Steve Austin's first official match in 19 years, as he capped off a historic Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 with a grand victory.

