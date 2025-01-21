Major rumor killer on Corey Graves' WWE status - Reports

The WWE status of Corey Graves has been a hot topic of discussion as the company approaches the Royal Rumble. Rumors and speculation from online and backstage have continued since last week's absence. However, sources just shot down another big rumor while providing an update on Graves ahead of NXT.

The Savior of Misbehavior was sent back to World Wrestling Entertainment's NXT brand in the latest commentary shakeup following the RAW Netflix premiere. After working NXT New Year's Evil, Graves publicly expressed frustration and teased a speech on last week's NXT. However, Graves did not work the show, and he deleted his aforementioned tweets. Sources are adamant that this is a legitimate situation, not a work, and that Graves was just trying to blur the lines with his tweets.

NXT is hours away from airing live at the Performance Center in Orlando. It was reported earlier today via PWInsider that officials had no plans for Graves to work the episode. However, a new report from Fightful Select has dismissed this information.

Officials currently have Graves listed for commentary on tonight's NXT show. Sources added that he is expected to be at the Performance Center this afternoon for pre-show rehearsals and then call the actual episode.

Graves is still under contract with WWE, according to multiple sources. It's believed he still has two years left on his deal.

Updated WWE NXT lineup for tonight

Tonight's WWE NXT episode will air live on CW from the Performance Center in Orlando. Below is the updated lineup:

NXT Women's Champion Giulia will appear

NXT North American Champion Tony D'Angelo defends against Ridge Holland

NXT Champion Oba Femi defends against Eddy Thorpe

Next week's NXT will air live from Atlanta at Center Stage. NXT Women's North American Champion Fallon Henley will defend against Shotzi.

